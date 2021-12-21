Girard Partners LTD. Sells 42,851 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,851 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,742,000 after purchasing an additional 184,392 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

