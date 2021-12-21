Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 34.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

WHR opened at $220.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.18. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

