Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $380.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.67.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

