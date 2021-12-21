Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Genworth Financial worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

