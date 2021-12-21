Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce sales of $410.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.10 million and the lowest is $403.60 million. Gentex reported sales of $529.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. 1,666,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,489. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Gentex has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.