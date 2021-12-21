General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.71-$33.83 EPS.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

