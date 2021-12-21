General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.99 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $18.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 236,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

