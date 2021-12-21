General Dynamics Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.52 Per Share (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $11.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GD. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

GD stock opened at $198.68 on Monday. General Dynamics has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average of $197.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.