General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 120,000 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of CDK Global worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in CDK Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.