General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

