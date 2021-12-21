General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

