Geeq (GEEQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.25 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

