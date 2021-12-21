Gatechain Token (GT) Market Capitalization Hits $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

