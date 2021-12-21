Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 25,152 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,036,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,628 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. 221,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.