Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

GAU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.89.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

