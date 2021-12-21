FY2023 Earnings Estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.76). B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

XFOR opened at $2.43 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

