FY2022 EPS Estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company.

NASDAQ XPDI opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

