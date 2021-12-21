Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Charles D. Denson Purchases 60,000 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FNKO stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

