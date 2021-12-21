Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRPT. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $90.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $83.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Freshpet by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Freshpet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

