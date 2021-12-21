Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

