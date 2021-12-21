Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.91

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.91 and traded as high as $42.92. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 65,234 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $609.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

