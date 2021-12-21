Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.91

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.91 and traded as high as $42.92. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 65,234 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $609.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)
Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.
