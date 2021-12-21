Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

