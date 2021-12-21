Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $822.35 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $801.81 and a 200-day moving average of $814.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

