Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.