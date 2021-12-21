FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in FormFactor by 22.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

