Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Up 19.5% in November

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 444,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flux Power by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flux Power by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 593,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flux Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLUX opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

