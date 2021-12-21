Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

