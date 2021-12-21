Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 323,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.