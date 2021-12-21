FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.21 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. FLETA has a total market cap of $42.21 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006714 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

