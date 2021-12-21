Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:FFC opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $23.85.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.