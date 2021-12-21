Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $205.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,215,947 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,523. Five9 has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

