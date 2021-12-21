Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $154,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

