Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

