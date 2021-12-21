FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $200.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.25.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.39. FirstService has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

