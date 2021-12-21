FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 96.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 99.86 ($1.32).

FGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.51) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.41) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 103 ($1.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FGP stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.30 ($1.34). 1,276,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.51. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.70 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.