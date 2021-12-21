First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXH opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.