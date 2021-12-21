First Interstate Bank Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

