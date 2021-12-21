First Interstate Bank Has $769,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.