Financial Contrast: NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 54.18% 20.29% 19.77% Transphorm -65.20% N/A -73.30%

NVE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -3.37, indicating that its stock price is 437% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NVE and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Transphorm has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 41.61%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than NVE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVE and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $21.37 million 14.37 $11.69 million $2.95 21.55 Transphorm $12.70 million 30.96 -$16.45 million ($0.32) -23.91

NVE has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVE beats Transphorm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

