Financial Contrast: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) versus Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Sibanye Stillwater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.08 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.15%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Risk and Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats NextSource Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

