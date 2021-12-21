Financial Comparison: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 27.30% 13.60% 4.23% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 26.51% 7.49% 1.17%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 172.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 142.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $20.55, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.36 $19.45 million $1.64 35.77 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 3.52 $52.37 million $1.32 12.89

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

