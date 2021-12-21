Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

