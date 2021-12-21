Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,802,500 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,601,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 2.13. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

