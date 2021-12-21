Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282,963 shares.The stock last traded at $62.38 and had previously closed at $60.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,415.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 136.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

