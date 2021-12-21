FansTime Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $285,999.66 and $43,062.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006719 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

