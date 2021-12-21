F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FXLV shares. Cowen cut their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get F45 Training alerts:

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.