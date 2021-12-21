F M Investments LLC Purchases 252 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

F M Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.