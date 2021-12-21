F M Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,631 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

