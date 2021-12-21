Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

