Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Bank of America

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $35.23 on Friday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. On average, analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.